WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gets embassy visit from Australian officials

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been visited by officials from the Australian High Commission.

Two officials went to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Mr Assange has been living for almost six years.

His internet and phone connections were cut off by the Ecuadorian government six weeks ago and he was denied visitors.

The Australian-born campaigner fears being extradited to the US if he leaves the embassy and being questioned about the activities of WikiLeaks.

It is believed to be the first time officials from the Australian High Commission in London have visited him.