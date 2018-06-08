'Boris has strong views on Brexit - but so do I': PM hits back after leaked recording

Theresa May has hit back after Boris Johnson was secretly recorded criticising the government's handling of Brexit negotiations - insisting she is working towards a "brighter future" for the UK. In an interview with ITV News, the Prime Minister said: "Boris has strong views on Brexit - but so do I." It came after leaked audio from a private dinner revealed the Foreign Secretary warning of a "meltdown" - and suggesting a Trump-style approach to talks would be a good idea. She told ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar she wanted to "deliver Brexit for the British people".

There are strong views. Boris has strong views on Brexit, but so do I. I want to deliver Brexit for the British people and I am determined to do exactly that. That's what I'm getting on and doing, and that's what you'll see next week in the House of Commons when we have the EU Withdrawal Bill back to the House of Commons with Lords amendments, we'll be dealing with those. That's what you'll see when I go to the June European Council. People want to see this happening because there is this brighter future for Britain outside of the European Union, in control of our money, laws and borders, able to do trade deals around the rest of the world bringing prosperity and jobs to people in the UK. – Theresa May

Her comments came amid a tense meeting of the G7 countries to discuss economic policy.

Theresa May denied that Boris Johnson had undermined the issue of a 'backstop'. Credit: PA

This year's summit has been somewhat overshadowed by Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the EU and Canada, prompting a Twitter tirade from the US president and fears of a global trade war. Mr Johnson's comments came hot on the heels of controversy over temporary "backstop" arrangements to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. Mrs May was asked whether his comments had undermined the importance of the issue, which she denied. "We don't expect this backstop to come into play but it's there in case our future relationship, our future customs arrangement can't be into place on the first of January 2021," she said. "The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland matters. "It matters to people who live on both sides of that border, it matters to the United Kingdom because we want to ensure that we're delivering a Brexit that works for every part of the United Kingdom, and that includes Northern Ireland. "But I'm also clear that we cannot accept the proposals that the European commission originally put forward, that would have meant there was a border down the Irish sea cutting Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. I want to deliver Brexit and I want to deliver it for the whole of the United Kingdom."

