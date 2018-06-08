- ITV Report
'Boris has strong views on Brexit - but so do I': PM hits back after leaked recording
Theresa May has hit back after Boris Johnson was secretly recorded criticising the government's handling of Brexit negotiations - insisting she is working towards a "brighter future" for the UK.
In an interview with ITV News, the Prime Minister said: "Boris has strong views on Brexit - but so do I."
It came after leaked audio from a private dinner revealed the Foreign Secretary warning of a "meltdown" - and suggesting a Trump-style approach to talks would be a good idea.
She told ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar she wanted to "deliver Brexit for the British people".
Her comments came amid a tense meeting of the G7 countries to discuss economic policy.
This year's summit has been somewhat overshadowed by Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the EU and Canada, prompting a Twitter tirade from the US president and fears of a global trade war.
Mr Johnson's comments came hot on the heels of controversy over temporary "backstop" arrangements to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
Mrs May was asked whether his comments had undermined the importance of the issue, which she denied.
"We don't expect this backstop to come into play but it's there in case our future relationship, our future customs arrangement can't be into place on the first of January 2021," she said.
"The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland matters.
"It matters to people who live on both sides of that border, it matters to the United Kingdom because we want to ensure that we're delivering a Brexit that works for every part of the United Kingdom, and that includes Northern Ireland.
"But I'm also clear that we cannot accept the proposals that the European commission originally put forward, that would have meant there was a border down the Irish sea cutting Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. I want to deliver Brexit and I want to deliver it for the whole of the United Kingdom."
- Listen to the audio here [from Buzzfeed News]:
She also went on to defend her record at the helm of Brexit talks.
"These are complex negotiations but if you look at every stage of the negotiations so far, when people have cast doubt on whether we would get agreement in December on the joint report. We did, that mattered," she said.
"We got an agreement on a financial settlement that was a better financial settlement than people had predicted.
"We got agreement for citizens rights, that was important. Before March, people said we wouldn't achieve the implementation period that business particularly wanted to give them certainty. We achieved that.
"Now, we're moving on to finalise the withdrawal agreement but also to our future relationship and that's important.
"Because this is about the prize that is there for people of a Britain, a United Kingdom, that is in control of its money law and borders, has those better trade relationships around the rest of the world and that's about prosperity and success for Britain in the future."