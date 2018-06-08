Chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain found dead in France aged

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61, after taking his own life according to CNN. He was found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his latest series on culinary traditions around the world. CNN said he was found unresponsive on Friday morning by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. Tributes have been paid by well-wishers online, with UK celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsey expressing their shock at the news.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series Parts Unknown.

His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. – CNN statement

Bourdain is best known for his TV shows in which he travels the world, meeting the locals and eating and drinking like them. He first came into the spotlight though with the publication of his book which gave a frank and funny insight into life in the restaurant trade, Kitchen Confidential.

Anthony Bourdain Credit: AP

In the preface to the latest edition Bourdain wrote of his shock at the success of his book, which he wrote by getting up at 5am in the morning to steal a couple of hours at the computer before appearing at the saute station for lunch. "What I set out to do was write a book that my fellow cooks would find entertaining and true. I wanted it to sound like me talking at say ... ten o'clock on a Saturday night, after a busy dinner rush, me and a few cooks hanging around in the kitchen, knocking back a few beers and talking s***." Bourdain said he really had no idea that anyone outside the world of chefs would even pay attention to his comments. It seemed to startle him, that a book intended for professional cooks would have such mass appeal. "The new celebrity chef culture is a remarkable and admittedly annoying phenomenon. While it's been nothing but good for business - and for me personally - many of us in the life can't help snickering about it," he wrote. "Of all the professions, after all, few people are less suited to be suddenly thrown into the public eye than chefs."