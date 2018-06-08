Comedian Michael McIntyre admits it had been ‘touch and go’ whether to perform

Comedian Michael McIntyre has thanked his “amazingly supportive” fans during his first show since being robbed by a gang of hammer-wielding thieves on mopeds.

The funnyman, 42, said it had been “touch and go” whether to take to the stage so soon after he was targeted on Monday while he waited to pick up his children from school.

The windows of his black Range Rover were smashed and he was forced to hand over a Rolex watch.

He entertained a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin on Thursday evening and relived the moment with what he said was his favourite crowd.

“It was not so much the fast and the furious as stationary and panicking. I could not get it started.

“It was fight or flight.”