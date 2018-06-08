Dry and fine for many. Thunderstorms possible in the northwest.

Many of the showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland will ease overnight. Largely dry elsewhere although low cloud will spread into central areas. Generally mild and feeling muggy in the south. A risk of showers in the far southwest later.

Mostly dry, bright and very warm on Saturday, though heavy thundery showers will affect Northern Ireland and Scotland, with showers more isolated further south. Cooler and cloudier near the east coast.

More fine weather to come with sunny spells over the next few days. There is the risk of showers, especially on Sunday. Very warm and humid at first but turning fresher by Tuesday.