Family slams NHS report saying man’s murder by schizophrenic was not preventable

Loved ones of a father-of-three murdered by a schizophrenic in a random attack have said an NHS report into his death is a whitewash.

Robert Kay, 49, walked into the open garage of Ian Dollery’s seaside home in St Annes, Lancashire, and stabbed him 30 times with a kitchen knife in front of his screaming wife Andrea and their 22-year-old daughter Grace.

They managed to fight him off but Mr Dollery, 51, died in hospital.

Kay, who did not know his victim, had a long history of mental illness and had been on a three-day drugs binge, taking cocaine, ecstasy, morphine, heroin, amphetamine, cannabis and methadone, as well as drinking eight cans of super-strength lager.

Before the murder on June 18 2015, Kay had told friends he was “the son of Satan”.

He was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years before parole.