Father of eight-year-old stabbing victim pleads not guilty to her murder

The father of eight-year-old stabbing victim Mylee Billingham has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

William Billingham, 54, was arrested after Mylee was found with knife wounds at her father’s bungalow in Valley View, Brownhills near Walsall, at around 9.15pm on January 20.

The schoolgirl died from her injuries in hospital on the same day.

Her father was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for surgery to injuries caused on the same evening.