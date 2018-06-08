First flight arrives at London Stansted from Dubai

Emirates has become the first Middle Eastern airline to serve London Stansted.

The inaugural daily flight from Dubai to the Essex airport landed shortly before 2pm on Friday.

The carrier said the service will connect technology and pharmaceutical firms in Cambridge and Peterborough with a global network of more than 155 destinations through its Dubai hub.

Stansted is the fourth busiest airport in the UK, after Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester.

The airport’s chief executive Ken O’Toole described the launch of the Dubai route as “an important milestone”.

He told the Press Association: “Traditionally Stansted has been an extremely well-connected short-haul point-to-point airport with a focus on European routes.

“That is a good base, but not having some core long-haul routes has meant lots of businesses and people working or living in an area that stretches from the City of London all the way up to Cambridge having to go around the M25 to pick up those flights.

“Getting Emirates is a big moment.”