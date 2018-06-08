From rehab to royal honour: Tom Hardy is made a CBE

Tom Hardy, who receives a CBE for services to drama, made his name on the big screen with a series of hard man roles. The 40-year-old actor is known for Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, Bronson and The Revenant. But he also made an unlikely face on CBeebies, reading a bedtime story on the pre-school channel, where he was a hit with mothers.

Tom Hardy on CBeebies (BBC) Credit: Tom Hardy on CBeebies (BBC)

The privately-educated star has spoken about how he went off the rails and suffered from alcohol addiction in his youth. Hardy checked himself into rehab in 2003 and has been clean ever since. “I went in thinking I’d do it for a little bit until I can go out and drink and people forgive me. But I did my 28 days, and after listening to people who had been through similar circumstances I realised I did have a problem,” he previously told the Daily Mirror.

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (Chris Jackson/PA) Credit: Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (Chris Jackson/PA)