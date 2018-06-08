G7 agrees measures to respond to hostile Russian activity despite splits

Divisions over how to deal with Russia have been revealed as the G7 agreed a robust set of measures to counter hostile activity directed by Moscow.

Theresa May’s tough line on Russia has been undermined by US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte who have suggested that Vladimir Putin should be readmitted to the group of world leaders.

The Prime Minister insisted that Russia needs to “change its approach” before any consideration of whether it should resume its place in the group of leading industrialised nations after being thrown out in 2014.

Shortly before arriving at the summit in Canada Mr Trump said: “Russia should be in the meeting, should be a part of it.”

But Mrs May told the BBC: “We should remind ourselves why the G8 became the G7, it was because Russia illegally annexed Crimea.

“We have seen malign activity from Russia in a whole variety of ways, of course including on the streets of Salisbury in the UK.

“So we need to say, I think, before any such conversations can take place Russia needs to change its approach.”

The Prime Minister has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts to build an alliance against Russia after the Salisbury nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Despite Mr Trump’s comments, the US had signed up to a G7 initiative to establish a new mechanism to respond to hostile activities directed by states such as Russia.

Under the plans agreed by the UK, US, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan at the summit in Quebec, there will be greater co-ordination to identify and respond to threats including cyber attacks and other breaches of international rules.

Mrs May also pushed for action to tackle Russian “dirty money” and work to curtail the movement of Moscow’s spies.

And the Prime Minister urged other countries to back giving the chemical weapons watchdog the power to identify states responsible for attacks such as the nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury.