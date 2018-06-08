Grenfell heroes will be honoured at the earliest opportunity, Government says

Those who responded to the Grenfell Tower disaster and helped in its aftermath are once again absent from the honours list, but the Government has said it will ensure people are recognised “at the earliest opportunity”.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours is the second list published, following the New Year Honours, not to feature those involved in the response to the blaze which killed 71 people last June.

The Cabinet Office has said there will be a “time-appropriate” approach, with future lists expected to include people who carried out “acts of bravery and extraordinary community spirit”.

A Government spokeswoman said: “It is right that we honour the acts of bravery and extraordinary community spirit shown during the tragic events last year and we will do so at the earliest opportunity.

“We have consulted with community groups and the emergency services to agree the right approach to recognising those involved, considering inquests and investigations where appropriate.

“Our approach will be community driven, time appropriate and sensitive to the ongoing local recovery.”

It is expected a similar approach will be taken in recognising those who responded to the series of terror attacks which hit the UK in 2017.