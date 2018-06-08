Grenfell single released to mark ‘immense loss and legacy of love’ one year on

A charity single has been released to mark the “immense loss and the legacy of love” following the Grenfell Tower fire. Esme Page, whose charity came up with the idea, said the Grenfell From Today song was a “celebration of the community spirit that blossomed in the wake of the fire”. Seventy-one people, including a still-born baby, died in the fire on June 14 last year. Released by Universal Music Operations, all proceeds will go to the Grenfell Foundation and Ms Page’s charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell.

Tower fire in London Credit: Grenfell charity single

She said the charity had arranged more than 250 respite holidays for Grenfell survivors, bereaved families and firefighters. More than a fifth of survivors from the west London tower block have now been to Cornwall for short breaks, she said. Ms Page said: “I felt the need for a dedicated piece of music to anchor forever both the immense loss and the legacy of love. “We hope people everywhere will join in the song’s message: that we will never forget, either the huge loss or the community we can be, when we let go of our fear and step out in love.” The song is sung by the Girl and Boy Choristers of Truro Cathedral Choir, composed by Philip Stopford and set to lyrics by Andrew Longfield.

Tower fire in London Credit: Grenfell charity single