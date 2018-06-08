Gulag prisoner data secretly destroyed after 2014 order

A museum studying Soviet prison camps said it has discovered a secret Russian order in 2014 instructing officials to destroy data on prisoners – a move which it said “could have catastrophic consequences for studying the history of the camps”.

Up to 17 million people were sent to the Gulag, the notorious Soviet prison camp system, in the 1930s and 1940s, and at least five million of them were convicted on false testimony. The prison population in the sprawling labour camps peaked at two million people.

Case files of the Gulag prisoners were often destroyed but their personal data was kept on registration cards, which are still held by police and intelligence officials.

Moscow’s Gulag History Museum said it has discovered a classified 2014 order that instructed Russian officials to destroy the registration cards of prisoners who had reached the age of 80 – which would now include almost all of them.