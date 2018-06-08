Hundreds hurt amid deadly response by Israeli forces during Gaza protests

Two Palestinian protesters have been killed and more than 500 others have been injured by Israeli forces during protests along the Gaza border, health officials have said. The Gaza health ministry said the two men died after being shot earlier on Friday. It said a total of 525 people have been wounded at the protest over the course of the day – 92 of them by live fire. Witnesses said one of the men was shot close to the fence where he was throwing stones at soldiers.

Palestinians Israel Credit: Palestinian protesters

Israel said it is defending its sovereign border, including nearby communities, and has accused Hamas of trying to carry out attacks under the guise of the mass protests. Israel’s use of potentially lethal force against the protesters has drawn international criticism. At least 115 Palestinian protesters, the vast majority unarmed, have been killed and close to 3,800 have been wounded by Israeli army fire since the marches began in late March. The march also marked the annual “Jerusalem Day”, an event instituted by Iran to protest Israeli rule of the holy city. Israel and Iran have been arch-enemies since Tehran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. In the capitals of Iran and Iraq, thousands of Shia Muslims marked Jerusalem Day with protests, with some chanting “Death to Israel” or burning Israeli flags and effigies of President Donald Trump. After Muslim prayers at noon on Friday, thousands of Gaza residents streamed toward five protest tent camps that had been erected more than two months ago, each several hundred yards from the fence. From there, smaller groups walked closer to it.

Palestinians Israel Credit: People flee from teargas

In a camp east of Gaza City, activists burned tyres, releasing black smoke. Others threw stones or flew kites with burning rags attached, aiming to send them over the border and set Israeli fields on fire. Israeli troops fired volleys of tear gas, including from drones, that sent protesters running for cover. One man with a loudspeaker shouted: “America is the biggest evil.”

Israel Palestinians Credit: Teargas is fired at protesters

At one point, seven activists in black-and-white striped shirts meant to resemble concentration camp uniforms from the Second World War approached the fence. Activist Ahmed Abu Artima said: “We want to remind the world that the Israeli occupation is committing the same massacres that the Nazis committed.”

Israel Palestinians Credit: A burning field