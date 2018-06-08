IMF agrees to 50 billion dollar deal to help Argentina’s economy

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed on a three-year 50 billion dollar (£37 billion) stand-by financing deal aimed at strengthening the South American country’s economy and helping it fight inflation.

The IMF said the staff-level agreement would be subject to approval by the international body’s executive board, which will consider Argentina’s economic plan in the coming days.

In Argentina, where many have criticised the government for turning to the IMF, finance minister Nicolas Dujovne said the funds would be available after the executive board meets on June 20.

“The package includes an immediate withdrawal of 30 percent, or 15 billion dollars (£11 billion), and then we will see,” he said at a news conference.

Terms of the arrangement include the goals of reducing the Argentine government’s budget deficit by 2020 and of bringing down inflation to 17% by 2019, 13% by 2020 and 9% by 2021, Mr Dujovne said.