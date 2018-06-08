Jeanette Winterson honoured with CBE: Women still holding up half the sky

Author Jeanette Winterson has said she hopes her CBE helps boost women’s “visibility” in the arts, adding: “We are still holding up half the sky.”

The writer of Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit is honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to literature.

“I am so happy about the CBE, for myself of course, but because the arts are so important in our world. They are a means of connection and a way of reducing chaos,” Winterson, 58, said in a statement.

“By that I mean that life always feels like an emergency zone and the time we spend with a book or a poem or making time to look at a picture or go to the theatre is not just time for ourselves, though it is that, it is claiming a different kind of order in our lives. Balance, curiosity, reflection, creativity.