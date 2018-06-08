Kim Jong Un impersonator questioned on arrival in Singapore

A Kim Jong Un lookalike has said he was detained and questioned upon his arrival in Singapore, just days ahead of a summit between the North Korean leader and US president Donald Trump. The Hong Kong-based impersonator, who uses the name Howard X, is in the city-state for summit-related promotions run by a mall and seafood restaurant. He said the police officers who stopped him at Singapore’s Changi Airport searched his bags and questioned him for about two hours before letting him go.

Singapore Trump Kim Impersonators Credit: Howard X

He claimed police told him to stay away from Sentosa Island and the Shangri-La Hotel. Mr Kim and Mr Trump are to meet on Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, and Mr Trump is expected to stay at the Shangri-La during his visit to Singapore. Howard X said the police asked if he had been involved in protests around the world, including those by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. He said he responded that he had been at the scene of Hong Kong demonstrations as a musician playing the drums. “However, I never rioted and don’t plan to ever riot. I told him that I … would never do this in Singapore because it is against your rules to protest,” he told The Associated Press. Demonstrations in Singapore can only be held in a designated area, the 2.4-acre (0.9-hectare) Hong Lim Park, and require park approval. All other gatherings require a police permit.

Singapore Trump Kim Impersonators Credit: Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators