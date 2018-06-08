LGBT fans going to Russia for World Cup warned to be cautious

LGBT fans heading to Russia to cheer on the Three Lions have been warned to be cautious in public places and not display affection.

The Foreign Office travel advice warned that public attitudes are “less tolerant” than in the UK, while the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF) fan guide said the issue had been a “topic of taboo” for the authorities in the build up to the tournament.

While homosexuality is not illegal in the country, actions in recent years have given campaigners cause for concern. Moscow Pride was banned for 100 years in 2012 and in 2013 a law was passed banning the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relations” to under 18s.