Melania Trump ‘had big operation and can’t fly for a month’

US president Donald Trump has said his wife, Melania, had a “big operation” to treat a kidney condition that lasted close to four hours, and cannot accompany him to the G7 meeting in Canada under the orders of her doctor.

Mr Trump added that the US first lady is “doing great”.

He said Mrs Trump had wanted to join him at an annual summit of leading industrialised nations, as she did last year, but that she “can’t fly for one month”.

He said: “First lady’s great. Right there,” pointing up to the White House from the driveway. “And she wanted to go. Can’t fly for one month. The doctors say. She had a big operation. That was a close to a four-hour operation. And she’s doing great. Right there.”

Mr Trump added: “And you know what? She is a great first lady.”