Mile of new land created by lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano that flowed into Kapoho Bay has created nearly a mile of new land, officials from the US Geological Survey have said. They added that the flow is still very active and there is no way of knowing when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open. The fast-moving lava poured into low-lying coastal Hawaii neighbourhoods in just two days this week, destroying hundreds of homes. “Lava continues to enter the ocean along a broad front in Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland area and it continues to creep north of what remains of Kapoho Beach Lots,” said USGS geologist Janet Babb.

Scientists say thee is no way of knowing when the eruption will end Credit: AP

As the lava marched toward the bay, it vaporised Hawaii’s largest freshwater lake, which was hundreds of feet deep in some places. The new land in Kapoho Bay is now owned by the state, but the peninsula will not look like the farmland that dominates that region of the Big Island anytime soon. Depending on climate, rainfall and other variables, new vegetation could start growing soon, but it would take much longer for the fertile land and lush rainforests to build back up.

Aerial view of the Hawaiian Volcano Credit: AP

“How soon vegetation comes back on a lava flow really depends on the type of lava it is, and how much rainfall there is in the area,” said Ms Babb. “There are flows on the Kona side of the island that are much older than some flows on east Hawaii, they are much older but they have far less vegetation and that’s just a reflection of the difference in rainfall.” A small ohia tree was observed by a National Park Service employee during of a tour of a two-year-old inactive flow in Kalapana last week. “Rainfall really makes a difference,” said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane. “A lot of ferns will pop up first. So, it’s usually ohia and ferns that are the first pioneers of those new lava flows.” But the land is still highly unpredictable, and once the lava cools and hardens it will leave behind a jagged, scorched landscape with razor-sharp shards of volcanic rock. Any new land masses that are formed by lava within the national park become federal land and any ocean entries outside the park becomes state land.

The new land in Kapoho Bay is now owned by the state Credit: AP