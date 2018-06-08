Mother of murder victim urges end to knife crime as teenagers convicted

The mother of a 17-year-old boy killed in a stabbing attack has made an emotional plea to end knife crime as five teenagers were convicted of his murder. The gang were found guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Kyle Yule who died in hospital after he was stabbed five times in East Street, Gillingham, Kent, on October 6 2017. Victor Maibvisira, 19, of St Johns Road, Gillingham, was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court over the killing along with three 17-year-olds, Ephrain Akinwunmi-Streets, from Sittingbourne, Shezakia Daley, from Gillingham, and Tyler Ralph, from Hertfordshire, and 16-year-old Jordan Dania, from Croydon. The judge lifted reporting restrictions allowing the four juveniles to be named because of the seriousness of the offences, according to Kent Police. Kyle’s mother Nikki Yule, said in a statement released through police: “Words cannot express the devastating loss of my precious son Kyle. His death has broken my heart and my children are broken without their big brother.

“Kyle was a beautiful, kind hearted, funny boy. He was my best friend. He was extremely popular, brightening up people’s day, often the centre of attention and making everyone laugh. He was a fantastic big brother, grandson and son. He was very much loved and is so dearly missed.” She added: “I hope the outcome today will help send out a very strong message to all young people, that knife crime cannot and will not be tolerated in any way, shape or form. No one should feel the need to carry knives. People’s lives can be lost so quickly and needlessly, just look at what happened to my Kyle.” A Kent Police spokesman said: “During the nine-week trial the jury heard from witnesses who said the trouble between the group and Kyle’s friends started after a push bike was stolen and Maibvisira threatened a young boy who he believed was responsible. Kyle’s friends had tried to stop the boy from being hurt.

