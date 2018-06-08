Never say no to adventures, says Camilla after Chitty Chitty Bang Bang ride

The Duchess of Cornwall has urged aspiring young writers to “never say no to adventures” as she hosted the final of the 500 Words creative writing competition at Hampton Court Palace. Youngsters from all over the country who submitted a short story were invited to attend a special recording of the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show with Chris Evans in the grounds of the Tudor palace. Winning entries were read out by comedian Dara O Briain, actor Jason Isaacs, Paddington’s Jim Broadbent, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, comedian David Walliams and former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The crowd were entertained by Good Grief singers Bastille and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, while the duchess rolled up in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to offer her words of advice to the next generation of British writing talent. In a speech, she said: “It is a huge pleasure to be with you all today – and to have travelled here in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the magical car from one of my favourite stories was a very special treat. “Those of you who have seen the film might remember the slightly bonkers character of Grandpa Potts. Well Grandpa Potts has some very good advice that I want to share with you this morning. “His advice is, ‘Never say no to adventures. Always say yes, otherwise you’ll lead a very dull life’.” Camilla added: “I know that all of you here understand the pleasure of stories. They light up our imaginations, touch our hearts and get our brains whirring.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.