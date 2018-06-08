Outgoing Network Rail boss Mark Carne to receive Queen's Birthday Honour despite travel chaos

The boss of Network Rail will receive a royal honour despite the widespread ongoing disruption for train passengers. Outgoing chief executive Mark Carne will receive a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the rail industry. The Department for Transport has admitted that the timing of the award following severe timetabling issues is "unfortunate", but added that recent issues should not detract from his overall service.

Many have been unhappy with the decision, with one union boss likening the honour to "rewarding the captain of the Titanic for jumping ship". Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said: "Frustrated passengers will see no honour in that at all." Many operators have largely blamed Network Rail for the travel chaos following a huge train timetable overhaul last month. Thameslink and Northern Railway passengers have suffered the most, enduring endless delays and cancellations.

Network Rail bosses have come under fire for the rail delays. Credit: PA