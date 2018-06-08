Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend appeals over suspended jail sentence

A promising Oxford University medical student who avoided prison after stabbing her boyfriend is challenging her suspended sentence.

Leading judges are to hear an application by 25-year-old Lavinia Woodward, who was given a 10-month prison term suspended for 18 months at Oxford Crown Court.

The court heard she attacked her then-partner after drinking at her university accommodation at Christ Church college.

Woodward, who admitted unlawful wounding, was sentenced last September.

She was due to be sentenced earlier but a judge gave her four months to prove herself and stay out of trouble.