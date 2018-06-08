Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend loses appeal against suspended sentence

A promising Oxford University medical student who avoided jail after stabbing her boyfriend with a bread knife has lost an appeal against her suspended sentence.

Lavinia Woodward attacked her then partner after drinking at her university accommodation at Christ Church college.

The 25-year-old was given a 10-month prison term suspended for 18 months at Oxford Crown Court in September last year after admitting unlawful wounding.

She was due to be sentenced earlier but a judge gave her four months to prove herself and stay out of trouble.

Woodward challenged her sentence at the Court of Appeal on Friday.

Her lawyers argued the “exceptional” circumstances of her case – including her mental health difficulties – meant she could have been given a conditional discharge or a fine.

Jim Sturman QC said the suspended sentence has affected her ability to find work.