Putin: Co-operation with China at unprecedented level

Co-operation between Russia and China is at an all-time high, Russian president Vladmir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Mr Putin spoke during a meeting ahead of a summit in Beijing featuring their two countries and six Asian states. The Russian leader said: “Co-operation with China is one of Russia’s top priorities and it has reached an unprecedented level.”

China Russia Credit: A meeting between China and Russia

Mr Xi said the two countries have “always firmly taken the development of relations as a priority direction”. They have “resolutely supported the other’s core interests … and jointly, proactively participated in international affairs and global governance,” the Chinese president said. Russia and China have responded to the US national security strategy describing them as America’s top adversaries by vowing to further expand their economic, political and military co-operation. They have also sought to strengthen the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, a regional grouping they created, which meets this weekend.

China Russia Credit: The Chinese and Russian presidents