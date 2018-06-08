Queen has eye surgery to remove cataract

In recent weeks, the Queen has been seen wearing sunglasses at a number of events including the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Buckingham Palace garden parties.

The 92-year-old monarch underwent the successful procedure in May.

The Queen has had eye surgery to remove a cataract.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Queen was allegedly treated as a day patient at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in London.

When approached, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short planned procedure to treat a cataract last month.”

It was business as usual for the head of state, who did not cancel or postpone any engagements.

Cataracts are when the lens, a small transparent disc inside the eye, develops cloudy patches.

Over time these patches usually become bigger causing blurry, misty vision and eventually blindness, if left untreated.

Cataracts are more common in the elderly and can affect the ability to carry out daily activities such as driving.

A family history of cataracts can increase the risk of developing them.