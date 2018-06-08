Rail boss Carne handed CBE amid timetabling chaos

The outgoing boss of Network Rail has been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List amid major disruption on the railway.

Chief executive Mark Carne will be made a CBE for services to the rail industry, which has struggled to cope since the introduction of new timetables on May 20.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman acknowledged that the timing of the announcement was “unfortunate” but claimed recent events “should not detract” from his service.

The number of trains either cancelled or more than 30 minutes late on Northern and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) routes averaged 11% and 13% respectively in the first two weeks of the new timetables.

Performance on some lines was significantly worse, with many commuters having to wait on platforms for several hours.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has predominantly blamed the disruption on Mr Carne’s Network Rail, the Government-owned company responsible for maintaining Britain’s rail infrastructure.

The minister said the organisation was “very late” in approving the new timetables while a failure to complete infrastructure projects in the North had delayed the introduction of new electric trains needed to operate the services.

He later acknowledged that train operators were also “not sufficiently prepared”.

Mr Carne said in a statement last week that timetables were finalised “significantly later than normal for reasons that were both within and without our control”.

He continued: “It has not been good enough and we know it.”

Responding to Mr Carne’s inclusion in the honours list, Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy said: “Clearly the timing of this award is difficult given current industry issues and their effects on passengers, but we should take a step back and look at Mark’s whole career, and particularly his record over the past four and a half years and recognise, as this award does, his tremendous contribution to our railway.

“Mark has successfully transitioned Network Rail into public ownership, delivering the largest investment programme in modern times, successfully devolving the organisation to be responsive to customers, has made a 21st century digital railway a reality, and his personal commitment to safety has made our railway the safest in Europe.

“His drive and passion have been inspirational as has his commitment to workforce diversity, dignity and equality.

“It’s right he is honoured just before he retires from one of the biggest and most challenging jobs in UK industry and alongside everyone at Network Rail, I congratulate him.”