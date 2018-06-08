- ITV Report
Rare baby rhino born at Chester Zoo given adorable name
A greater one-horned rhino calf at Chester Zoo has been named by his keepers.
After bonding with him and watching his personality, keepers decided to name the rare one-month old Akeno.
The name is of Asian origin and means “beautiful sunrise”.
Posting the announcement on Facebook, Chester Zoo said: “He’s bolshie. He’s cheeky. He’s quite the handful for mum.”
Along with his new name, zookeepers posted a cute video of Akeno playing with his mum, which now has more than 7,000 views.
Akeno is only the second greater one-horned rhino to be born at the zoo, as part of an endangered species breeding programme.