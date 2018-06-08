Senior boss leaves Standard Chartered as probe finds behaviour inappropriate

Standard Chartered’s compliance chief has left the bank after the lender found his management style and behaviour offensive, inappropriate and out of line with its values.

The group launched an investigation into Neil Barry’s behaviour earlier this year, following complaints from staff.

On Friday an internal memo, seen by the Press Association, shed further light on the case.

“As a result of the investigation, we went through a full and fair disciplinary process.

“This concluded that Neil’s managerial style, behaviour and language towards some of his colleagues was inappropriate and not in line with our valued behaviours,” it read.