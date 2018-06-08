Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O’Neill dies aged 47

Irish actor Alan O’Neill, who appeared in hit US show Sons of Anarchy, has died aged 47, according to reports.

Best known for his portrayal of Hugh in the cult motorbike gang crime drama, O’Neill also appeared in Irish soap Fair City and several films.

The performer’s manager Greg Meyer confirmed the actor’s death to Variety.

Fellow Sons of Anarchy stars have paid tribute to O’Neill on Twitter.

Irish actor Timothy V Murphy, who played Galen O’Shay, said: “My good friend Alan O’Neill died today….we worked together on The Sons Of Anarchy…my condolences to his family.”