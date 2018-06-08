The Queen showing 'no obvious sign of treatment' following eye surgery

The Queen has been treated in hospital for a cataract operation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that she underwent the surgery before the Royal Wedding last month.

A Palace spokesperson wouldn’t confirm exactly when it happened but ITV News understands it was on 4 May - before Harry & Meghan got married and after her newest great-grandson Prince Louis was born.

The Queen was treated at the King Edward VII hospital in central London - the same hospital which carried out the hip replacement operation on her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in early April.