The Queen showing 'no obvious sign of treatment' following eye surgery
The Queen has been treated in hospital for a cataract operation.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that she underwent the surgery before the Royal Wedding last month.
A Palace spokesperson wouldn’t confirm exactly when it happened but ITV News understands it was on 4 May - before Harry & Meghan got married and after her newest great-grandson Prince Louis was born.
The Queen was treated at the King Edward VII hospital in central London - the same hospital which carried out the hip replacement operation on her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in early April.
It did not involve an overnight stay.
None of her planned engagements were affected by the treatment.
I was standing very close to the Queen two days ago in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and there were no obvious sign of the treatment.
The Queen was out today at Westminster Abbey with her son Prince Charles to open the The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries - a collection from the Abbey which dates from the 10th century.