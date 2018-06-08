Theresa May challenged over Northern Ireland abortion laws

Theresa May said women should have access to “safe, legal abortion” as she appeared to leave the door open for Parliament to reform Northern Ireland’s strict laws. The Prime Minister, who has been under pressure from across the House of Commons to act, stressed that her “preferred option” was for the devolved issue to be addressed by Northern Ireland’s politicians. But following the collapse of the power-sharing administration in Stormont, MPs have been pressing for Westminster to take responsibility.

Mrs May acknowledged that the Commons debate on the issue earlier this week had been “very moving” and indicated that any future decisions on abortion would be on the basis of a free vote. The issue poses a political headache for the Prime Minister, who is forced to rely on the votes of the 10 MPs from the staunchly anti-abortion DUP to prop up her administration. Speaking to journalists accompanying her on the trip to the G7 summit in Canada she said: “I believe that a woman should be able to access safe, legal abortion.”

Asked if she had a responsibility to the women of Northern Ireland to act, she said: “Obviously there are a variety of views on this issue, that’s why it is dealt with as a matter of conscience when we have these debates in the House of Commons and there was some very moving testimony given by MPs across the House the other day in the debate that took place on this particular issue. “But this is, in terms of Northern Ireland, a devolved issue. “I think the best way, and my preferred option, is for it to be dealt with and addressed by those people who are elected politicians in and elected as accountable politicians in Northern Ireland. “We want to see the devolved government and the Assembly back up and running and we’ll continue to work to ensure that that’s the case.” She said in the Commons abortion was a “conscience issue” and “will continue to be treated as a free vote”.