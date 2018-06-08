Kenny Dalglish, Emma Thompson and Anthony Joshua among stars on Queen's Birthday Honours list

Liverpool football great Kenny Dalglish and Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson are among the famous faces included on the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Actress Thompson, 59, is to be made a dame for her services to drama. The Remains Of The Day and Love Actually is described in the official citation of the honours committee as one of the UK's most versatile and celebrated actresses. She is joined by fellow actor Tom Hardy, who will receive a CBE, also for services to drama, while Pirates of the Caribbean star Keira Knightley will be given an OBE for services to drama and charity.

Dalglish, who managed Liverpool at the time of the Hillsborough disaster, will become Sir Kenny The 67-year-old Glaswegian and his wife Marina have also helped raise millions of pounds for cancer treatment through the Marina Dalglish Appeal after she successfully battled breast cancer. He jokingly said that at first he thought that the letter informing him of his knighthood was actually from the tax man. Sir Kenny added: "We only set out to do the best we possibly could, even through all the other stuff - the charity or Hillsborough, it was to help people because somebody helped us."

Following a wave of terror attacks which struck the UK in 2017, former assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley, who led the national response, is honoured with a knighthood. Mike Haines, the brother of aid worker David Haines who was murdered by Islamic State extremists, is made an OBE for his work against terrorism. There was controversy when it emerged the boss of Network Railwill receive a royal honour despite the widespread ongoing disruption for train passengers. Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the boss of chemical company Ineos who this year topped the Sunday Times rich list with £21.05 billion, receives a knighthood for services to business and investment.

Bournemouth and England striker Jermain Defoe said he is "blessed and humbled" to be recognised with an OBE for services to the charitable foundation set up in his name. Defoe said he felt "mixed emotions", with the award coming almost a year after the death of six-year-old football fan Bradley Lowery, with whom he struck up a bond as the little boy battled a rare cancer. World heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua is made an OBE for services to sport. And 20-year-old alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick, Britain's most successful winter Paralympian, is the youngest on this year's list, picking up an MBE for services to Paralympic winter Olympic sport.

Rapper Ms Dynamite is honoured with an MBE for her contribution to music under her real name Niomi McLean-Daley, while Mobo Awards founder Kanya King receives a CBE for services to music and culture. Japan-born Nobel prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, knighted for his services to literature, said he was "deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy". For her services to the British economy, creator of self-titled luxury perfume brand Jo Malone, who has since started fragrance business Jo Loves, is awarded a CBE. She is also recognised for the GREAT Britain campaign, which encourages people to visit and invest in the UK.

