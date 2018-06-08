Tributes pour in for Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O’Neill

Tributes have flooded in for Irish actor Alan O’Neill, who has died aged 47. The actor, who appeared in hit US show Sons of Anarchy, was best known for his portrayal of Hugh in the cult motorbike gang crime drama. Most Irish people will know the actor from his time featuring in domestic soap Fair City. He also appeared in several films.

Fellow Sons of Anarchy stars expressed their sorrow on Twitter after Mr O’Neill’s death in the US. Irish actor Timothy V Murphy, who played Galen O’Shay, said: “My good friend Alan O’Neill died today….we worked together on The Sons Of Anarchy…my condolences to his family.” US actress Kristen Renton, who played Ima Tite, said: “RIP sir… my you find peace now.” Actor and musician Sean McNabb, who has appeared on Sons of Anarchy, said he had “few words”. He wrote on twitter: “Such a great and talented guy….. Rest in peace Mr Alan O’Neill… you will be missed my brother.”

Mr O’Neill’s career began in the 1990s, with several television appearances before his big domestic break with Fair City. He played the role of Keith McGrath in the soap, set in the fictional town of Carrigstown, between 2006 and 2012. Irish actress Jenny Dixon, who starred alongside Mr O’Neill in the soap and on 2012 short film Invisible, said he was “a great friend who taught me so much”. Ms Dixon tweeted: “Thank you for your kindness. So very sorry to hear of your passing. A great man, sadly missed. My thoughts & prayers to you and to your family.”

Fellow Fair City actor Seamus Power, who plays Dermot in the long-running drama series, said he was “so sad” to hear of Mr O’Neill’s death and he had always enjoyed working with him. He tweeted: “Rest In Peace old pal.”

