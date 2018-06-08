Tunnock’s boss behind Rolls-Royce donation

Confectionery boss Boyd Tunnock has been “surprised by the reaction” to his donation of a Rolls-Royce to Glasgow City Council as he confirmed he was behind the gift. Politicians had criticised the council for accepting the previously anonymous donation amid an increase in nursery fees for parents. Questions were also raised over any potential conflict of interest as some demanded to know who was behind the gift. The Tunnock’s owner said he wanted the donation to be a good thing but did not want to take credit for it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Tunnock said: “I have to say I’ve been a bit surprised by the reaction to this. “All sorts of important people come to Glasgow and I thought it would be right to give them a nice experience. “Glasgow always had a Rolls Royce and I was able to give mine to the city so I thought, why not? “I really wanted this to be a good thing, but I didn’t want any credit for it so I asked the city to keep my name quiet, but I’m quite happy for people to know it’s me.”

Sir Arnold Clark funeral Credit: Boyd Tunnock

The Rolls-Royce Ghost will replace one of the council’s Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed and will save the city money, the council said. The car, which bears the council’s unique ‘G0’ number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties as well as VIPs requiring transportation. Labour MP Paul Sweeney had suggested the car should be auctioned off. He tweeted earlier this week: “It’s Dickensian to have the Lord Provost of Glasgow swanning around in a new 8 mpg chauffeur driven Rolls Royce while local council services are cut by SNP austerity. “Nursery fees doubled and free swimming for kids the latest cuts. Auction it off to fund services for Glaswegians.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.