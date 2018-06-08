TV chef Anthony Bourdain’s partner Asia Argento pays tribute after he dies at 61

The partner of Anthony Bourdain has paid tribute to the US TV chef after he was found dead in a hotel room in France at the age of 61.

Italian actress Asia Argento, 42, had been dating Bourdain since 2017 after meeting on the set of his series Parts Unknown on the US network CNN.

Argento said in a statement on Twitter: “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did.

“His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated.

“My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”