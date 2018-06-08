Vehicle pollution charges to cover whole of inner London

Tens of thousands of cars and vans will face daily pollution charges of £12.50 in London as Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed plans for a large-scale emissions zone.

The ultra-low emission zone, being brought in for central London in April 2019, will be expanded to the North and South Circular roads from October 2021, Mr Khan has announced.

It means polluting vehicles across the whole of inner London – an area 18 times greater than the central zone – will face a daily charge of £12.50 to drive in the area 24 hours a day, seven days a week all year.

Mr Khan made the announcement as he launched a new study of more than 3,000 primary school children in polluted areas of London and Luton, Bedfordshire, to test if policies to improve air quality help their health.

The charges across inner London will cover vehicles which do not meet certain emissions standards, including petrol cars that are more than 15 years old in 2021 and diesel cars that are more than six years old by that time.

The mayor also revealed plans to tighten standards for the most polluting heavy vehicles including buses, coaches and lorries across the whole of London from October 2020.