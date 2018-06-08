Wanted man arrested after pensioner attacked in her home

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on an 86-year-old woman which left her with broken bones in her neck and back.

Detectives named Nicholas Mason, 43, as a prime suspect after Veronica Eustace was attacked in her home in South Yardley, Birmingham, on Tuesday.

Mrs Eustace was left with serious injuries during a burglary attempt in Greenwood, just off Blakesley Road, at around 6.30am.