War Horse sculpture honours millions of animals that died in World War I

A war memorial has been unveiled close to Ascot Racecourse to honour the millions of courageous animals that died during conflict in The Great War.

The bronze statue, designed by sculptor Susan Leyland, shows a depleted, battle-hardened war horse with its head bowed to honour its comrades, most of which never made it home.

Of the million British horses, donkeys and mules sent out to war, that dragged heavy weaponry, carried supplies to the front line and even removed corpses of killed soldiers from the battlefield, only 62,000 returned.