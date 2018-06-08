What the papers say – June 8

Fears for Britain’s high streets amid shop closures and the Prime Minister’s efforts to avoid a Brexit Cabinet breakdown dominate Friday’s front pages. The Financial Times says more than 13,000 jobs are at risk and hundreds of shops could be left empty after announcements by House of Fraser and Poundworld, raising fears of a high street “crisis”.

The closures have plunged the high street into “chaos”, with civic leaders worrying it will create “ghost towns”, the Daily Mirror says.

The Guardian says the latest closures come after 35,000 high street jobs were already at risk following similar moves by struggling retailers this year.

Meanwhile, the i points the finger at internet shopping, saying the “heart is being torn out of high streets”.

In Brexit matters, The Sun says Theresa May saw off a Cabinet walkout with a fudge that will see Britain mirror EU customs rules for a “time-limited” period.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson made his strongest criticism of the Prime Minister to date over her handling of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Times says the Foreign Secretary has described Philip Hammond’s Treasury as “the heart of Remain”.

The Daily Mail says the “extraordinary intervention” has revealed open warfare in the Cabinet, with the Foreign Secretary accusing the Chancellor of attempting to block Brexit.

However, the Daily Express reports that Theresa May told the Cabinet Brexit is back on track after reaching a compromise over the issue.

In other news, the Metro leads with the police investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire after it emerged fire chiefs’ decisions will fall within its scope.