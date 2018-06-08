Why Northern's train line suspension will affect more than just Lake District visitors

Lake District visitors are facing misery after one of its key train lines is set to be suspended for a further two weeks.

Northern paused services with a temporary timetable on Monday as it promised to resume normal services on 18 June.

However, the company has announced that its regular timetable will be delayed until 2 July.

Alongside tourists and commuters who have been caught out by the disruption, small business owners are also battling the low footfall.

One taxi driver told ITV News the change in train services is costing him £100 a day.

"Business here has been cut in half, well I'd say more than half," he said.

The Cumbria Tourism board has called on Northern to resume its normal services as quickly as possible citing how it impacts tourism in the region, a boost to the local economy.