Woman, 90, seriously ill after being attacked in her bed

A “defenceless” 90-year-old woman is seriously ill in hospital after being subjected to a violent assault in her own bed.

Iris Warner was discovered by her 60-year-old son Jeffrey at her home in Brampton Road, Brent, and was slipping in and out of consciousness, police said.

Mrs Warner told police she remembers being woken up in bed by a man standing over her and being struck in the face multiple times.

Mr Warner said: “We are shocked and appalled at the violence used against our mother Iris, better known as Anne to her friends and family – a defenceless 90-year-old-woman.

“It has left us feeling stunned and sickened.”