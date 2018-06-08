Woman denies incitement in ‘love triangle’ murder case

A woman alleged to have been at the centre of a love triangle which ended in murder has appeared in court to deny an offence of incitement.

Sarah Bramley, 29, of Langdale Road, Darlington, was charged having encouraged or assisted the commission of an offence by sending her jealous ex-partner a photograph of her performing a sex act on her new lover.

Last year, David Jeet Saunders, 33, was handed a life sentence for murdering Michael Lawson, 34, after he lay in wait for him in a Darlington street and stabbed him once in the heart last July.

Saunders was jailed for a minimum of 22-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court.