A lot of dry weather overnight. Chance of some showers across the southeast.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms will ease to leave a generally dry night. There will be clear spells, with some patches of low cloud and isolated pockets of fog.

Sunny spells with scattered showers on Sunday, mainly in the north and west where they could be thundery. Warm for many, and humid in the south but cooler around North Sea coasts.

Sunny spells with well-scattered showers beyond Sunday. Low risk of some thundery rain in the southeast Monday into Tuesday. Perhaps some rain from the west later Wednesday. Temperatures dropping to around average.