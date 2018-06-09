Boy, 14, appears in court over hour-long moped spree 'that saw seven people robbed'

A 14-year-old boy robbed seven people of their mobile phones and other gadgets in the space of an hour from the back of a moped, a court has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, went on a crime spree with an accomplice around Hornsey, Crouch End and Muswell Hill in north London on Thursday, it is claimed.

Between 1.15pm and 2.15pm seven people had their phones stolen before police identified the two suspects on the moped in Middle Lane, between Crouch End and Hornsey.

Officers seized the defendant from the pillion seat but the driver of the moped rode off.

When the youth was searched, police found 13 mobile phones – nine of which have since been returned to their owners.