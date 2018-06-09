Crowds chant ‘free Tommy Robinson’ in protest supporting jailed ex-EDL leader

Crowds of Tommy Robinson supporters blocked off a major road in central London in a tense stand-off with police. Hundreds of demonstrators descended on the capital on Saturday afternoon, and blocked off the road around Trafalgar Square. Rows of riot police blocked the gate down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace where the Royal Family gathered on the balcony after celebrating Trooping the Colour just hours before.

The protest is the latest in what appears to be a bid to secure the former English Defence League (EDL) leader’s release from jail. Supporters chanted “Free Tommy Robinson” and hurled missiles and smoke bombs at police. Hundreds of supporters crowded on to an open-top Megabus sightseeing vehicle waving Union Jack flags, while one supporter posed on the roof in a Donald Trump mask. By 6pm, officers had removed protesters from the bus and had kettled many of the remaining protesters on the traffic island overhead.

