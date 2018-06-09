Downed power lines sparked deadly California wildfires – report

A dozen wildfires that burned thousands of homes in California’s wine country and killed at least 15 people last October were started by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and utility poles, state fire officials have said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released a report on Friday on its inquiry into some of the wind-driven fires that ravaged Mendocino, Humboldt, Butte, Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties.

Falling trees and branches hitting power lines were the most common cause, but one fire erupted after PG&E tried to re-energise a downed line, investigators found.

In eight fires there was “evidence of alleged violations of state law” by the utility company and those cases have been referred to county prosecutors for review, according to the forestry department.

“PG&E has been trying to duck responsibility for the fires, blaming everything from climate change to local fire departments and the state’s liability laws,” Patrick McCallum, co-chairman of a coalition of people affected by the wildfires, said in a statement.

He said Cal Fire’s report “puts the blame where it belongs — squarely on PG&E, confirming it was responsible for many of the fires that devastated so many lives.”

“As victims, we see the report as an important step toward rebuilding and recovery,” he added.