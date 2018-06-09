In pictures: Duchess of Sussex experiences first Trooping the Colour parade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the nation and the monarchy in celebrating the Queen’s official birthday at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Meghan experienced the pomp and pageantry of the event for the first time when she arrived on Horse Guards Parade with Harry in a carriage, along with the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent. The couple were greeted by the sight of hundreds of Guardsmen in their scarlet tunics and bearskins lined up on the parade ground – Henry VIII’s former jousting yard – as the event began.

The royal newlyweds were among a convoy of carriages. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex arrived on Horse Guards Parade three weeks after her marriage to Prince Harry. Credit: PA

The duke and duchess, who married exactly three weeks today, travelled from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to cheers from royal fans gathered in the famous London thoroughfare. The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge were in another carriage while a third carried Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise.

The Queen enjoyed a carriage to herself. Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II on the way to Horse Guards Parade. Credit: PA

Meghan, Harry and the other members of the royal family took their place in Wellington’s former office which overlooks the parade ground. Charanpreet Singh Lall made history at the event as the Coldstream Guards soldier became the first to wear a turban in the parade.

Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall made history. Credit: PA

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial spectacle that brings together prestigious regiments and the families of the serving men and women in celebration of the monarch’s official birthday. Stands lining Horse Guards were filled with the wives, girlfriends and parents of the servicemen who when not performing ceremonial duties are fighting soldiers.

What were the royals wearing?

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge both wore light hats. Credit: PA