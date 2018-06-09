First Bond girl Eunice Gayson dies aged 90

Actress Eunice Gayson, who played the first Bond girl, has died at the age of 90. Gayson starred as James Bond's love interest Sylvia Trench alongside Sir Sean Connery in the films Dr No and From Russia With Love. A post on her official Twitter profile read: "We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed." The James Bond franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to Gayson in a comment posted on the official James Bond Twitter account. It read: "We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in Dr No and From Russia With Love, has passed away. "Our sincere thoughts are with her family."

Gayson starred alongside Sean Connery in Dr No and From Russia With Love. Credit: PA

The message from the daughter and stepson of original Bond producer Albert R Broccoli appeared alongside a picture of Gayson in character as Trench. Born in Croydon, Surrey on March 17 1928, Gayson was the first female seen on screen with Connery during 1962's Dr No. She was introduced in the film when Trench and Bond take part in a card game. During her appearance Connery delivered one of the franchise's most famous quotes to Gayson's character when she asked him for his name - "Bond, James Bond".

Gayson arriving for the Royal World premiere of Skyfall. Credit: PA